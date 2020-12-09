O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,581 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.56% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $185,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,197,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,391,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total value of $997,542.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,485,674.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,210. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $440.00 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $487.95. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $451.08 and a 200-day moving average of $446.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. BidaskClub cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Raymond James raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wedbush dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.14.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

