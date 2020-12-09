Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OSTK. Wedbush increased their target price on Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Overstock.com from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Overstock.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $60.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.45. Overstock.com has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $128.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.88 and a beta of 4.43.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.73. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $731.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

In related news, VP Eric Glen Nickle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $34,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,187.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $55,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,568.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $873,079. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at about $55,338,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Overstock.com by 38.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,625,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,762,000 after purchasing an additional 728,174 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at about $8,772,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at about $8,580,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Overstock.com by 18.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,944,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,276,000 after purchasing an additional 300,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

