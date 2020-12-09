Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on OVID. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Ovid Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub cut Ovid Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.84.

Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $162.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.89. Ovid Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $9.40.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. Equities analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVID. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 1,372.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 508.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

