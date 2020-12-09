Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Ovid Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub cut Ovid Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovid Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVID opened at $2.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.14. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $162.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.89.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Equities research analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVID. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ovid Therapeutics (OVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.