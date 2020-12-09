Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,234,592 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829,558 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 3.91% of Owens Corning worth $291,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,281,000. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 19.3% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 175,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,091,000 after purchasing an additional 28,393 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,399,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 19.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $76.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.58. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $76.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Owens Corning declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

In other Owens Corning news, SVP Daniel T. Smith sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $213,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,855.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

