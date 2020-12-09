Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ PMBC opened at $4.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.56 million, a PE ratio of 69.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $8.30.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 2.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 12,409 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,075,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 76,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 20,711 shares in the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

