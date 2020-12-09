Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patterson Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Guggenheim cut shares of Patterson Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $33.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.68.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the third quarter worth $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 26.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth $97,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the third quarter worth $170,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

