Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Acquires 3,016 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 51.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,593,000 after acquiring an additional 41,051,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024,881 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $333,108,000. MEMBERS Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $168,502,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,860,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,276 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA opened at $68.13 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.07 and a 200 day moving average of $60.70.

