Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Acquires 375 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the second quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 158.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.0% during the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 34,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ED opened at $74.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $95.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.02%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ED. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.11.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

