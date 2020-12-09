Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Acquires 6,276 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 77.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,377 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Target by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 28,517 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 16,382 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 5,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total value of $863,090.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 2,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $357,214.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,522 shares of company stock worth $7,596,518 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $172.72 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $181.17. The company has a market capitalization of $86.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.80.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGT. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.77.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

