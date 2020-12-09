Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Acquires 94 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Dover were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dover during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Dover by 25.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dover by 38.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,649,000 after purchasing an additional 207,472 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 7.9% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Dover by 121.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 311,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,792,000 after acquiring an additional 171,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

DOV stock opened at $121.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. Dover Co. has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $127.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $4,160,018.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,359,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $56,748.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $290,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,495 shares of company stock worth $7,620,627 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOV. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.36.

Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

