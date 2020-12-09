Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Buys 261 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. G.Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Gabelli downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.87.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.23, for a total transaction of $195,985.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,352.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,695,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,197,784.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,785 shares of company stock worth $18,437,720. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $158.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $176.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.20. The stock has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

