Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Buys 270 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,891 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,795 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $661,582,000 after purchasing an additional 195,455 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 10,039 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total value of $5,137,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,503,504.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total transaction of $9,286,426.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,938,565.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,133 shares of company stock worth $573,593 and have sold 66,938 shares worth $36,463,831. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $534.00 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $589.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $330.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $534.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $467.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.13.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

