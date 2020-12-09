Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Buys 3,328 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 103.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $340.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $326.20 and a 200 day moving average of $321.90. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.82.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total transaction of $10,109,386.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,843,073,888.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total transaction of $2,164,951.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,432 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,293 shares of company stock valued at $164,577,086 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

