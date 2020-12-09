Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Buys 917 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Mirova increased its stake in Fiserv by 344.0% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Fiserv by 40.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 260,800 shares in the company, valued at $27,384,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $240,834.00. Insiders have sold 94,300 shares of company stock valued at $9,838,983 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.70.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $117.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.03 and a 200-day moving average of $102.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05. The company has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.