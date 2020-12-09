Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Cuts Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Altria Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,158,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,821,000 after buying an additional 682,834 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 57,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $51.78. The company has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average of $40.49.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MO. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

