Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Grows Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,672 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 38,625 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,396 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,582 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.07.

DVN opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.28. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

