Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 654,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,171,000 after purchasing an additional 81,444 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 6,309.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,862,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 22,895 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP William N. Springer sold 812 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $95,247.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,722 shares in the company, valued at $319,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 25,315 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $2,850,975.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,751,989.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,132 shares of company stock worth $4,495,075. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

EXR stock opened at $113.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.45. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.70 and a 52 week high of $121.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.55 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

EXR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.80.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

