Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $2.24 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,742 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS stock opened at $166.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01. The stock has a market cap of $143.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.64 and its 200 day moving average is $144.88.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.65%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.13.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.