Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $2.39 Million Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAA. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 70.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on MAA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

NYSE:MAA opened at $123.93 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $148.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.07%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.