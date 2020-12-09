Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $612,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $175.50 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.19.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

