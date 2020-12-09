Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI stock opened at $218.67 on Wednesday. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.96. The company has a market cap of $79.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.85.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Cigna from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.95.

In other Cigna news, CFO Eric P. Palmer purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $168.77 per share, with a total value of $168,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,687.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total value of $8,083,639.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,271,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,284 shares of company stock worth $13,132,287 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

