Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 58.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $359.23 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $100.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $367.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.18.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

