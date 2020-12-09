Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Purchases 541 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,764 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.61.

Shares of COP stock opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 1.88.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 16th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

