Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 1,050 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.9% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 21,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,166,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 193.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 327,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,452,000 after purchasing an additional 215,997 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,074,000. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,294,000.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average of $44.06. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $50.99.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

