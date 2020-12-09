Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 1,363 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $426,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in The Southern by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $343,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,430 shares of company stock worth $2,340,240. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SO stock opened at $61.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.05. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SO. UBS Group cut their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

