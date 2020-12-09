Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 250 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in PTC were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PTC by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,737 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter worth $90,243,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 5,668.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 959,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,606,000 after acquiring an additional 942,441 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of PTC by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,481,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,400,000 after acquiring an additional 785,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,839,000 after acquiring an additional 715,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

In other news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 6,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total transaction of $665,419.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,945.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $239,736.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,434.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,911 shares of company stock worth $1,281,107 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $111.30 on Wednesday. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $112.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.40, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $390.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.93 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

