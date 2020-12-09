Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 2,528 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 71.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Corteva by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.19.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 26,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $970,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,768,306. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Corteva from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corteva from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Corteva from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.70.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

