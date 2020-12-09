Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 605 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,360 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total transaction of $75,640.56. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,741.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John China sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $341,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 608,828 shares of company stock worth $18,608,777. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. Truist boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $297.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.13.

SIVB opened at $354.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $326.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.34. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $363.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $3.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.62 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

