Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 678 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth $368,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 128.9% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 39,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 22,430 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 18.6% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 14,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 34.9% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 7,474 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,037 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total transaction of $156,286.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,627.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 6,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $891,605.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,898.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,919 shares of company stock valued at $10,332,486 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.81.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $155.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $158.61.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.03%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

