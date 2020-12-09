Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 829 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,409 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Total were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Total by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Total by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Total by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,779 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Total by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Total by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,086 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TOT. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Total from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC upgraded Total to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Total from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

TOT stock opened at $44.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.38 billion, a PE ratio of -35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average is $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Total Se has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $56.91.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $33.14 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

