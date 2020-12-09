Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 89 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 202.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $195.49 on Wednesday. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $200.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.68 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

KSU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $182.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.20.

In related news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total value of $1,013,326.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $194,963.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,652.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.