Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Trims Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,569,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,387,000 after buying an additional 1,237,539 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 363.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,386,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,716,000 after buying an additional 1,087,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,229,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,208,000 after buying an additional 990,355 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 12,869.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,077,000 after buying an additional 903,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,499,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $710,592,000 after buying an additional 700,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.43.

PPL stock opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.76. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.57.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

