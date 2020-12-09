Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.07-0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $145-155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.57 million.Photronics also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.07-0.14 EPS.

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $867.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.99. Photronics has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLAB shares. BidaskClub raised Photronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Photronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Photronics in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Photronics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.33.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,407.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 8,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $98,245.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,019.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,340 shares of company stock valued at $168,025 over the last ninety days. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

