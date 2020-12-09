Polar Capital LLP Has $245,000 Holdings in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG)

Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) by 59.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,851 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital LLP owned about 0.27% of Phoenix New Media worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Phoenix New Media by 69.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 119,583 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Phoenix New Media by 170.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 162,352 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Phoenix New Media by 21.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 223,967 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 39,365 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Phoenix New Media in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Phoenix New Media by 8.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Phoenix New Media from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

NYSE:FENG opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $166.69 million, a P/E ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56. Phoenix New Media Limited has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $3.36.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.3712 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.