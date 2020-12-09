Polar Capital LLP Invests $7.40 Million in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 86,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,141,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,894,000 after buying an additional 486,273 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,528,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,983 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth $400,823,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,760,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,044,000 after purchasing an additional 146,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,525,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,656,000 after purchasing an additional 318,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTLT opened at $94.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.03, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.52. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $120.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 4,359 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $372,607.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 182,231 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $15,673,688.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,608 shares of company stock valued at $18,186,244 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTLT. UBS Group lifted their price target on Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

