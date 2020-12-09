Polar Capital LLP Makes New Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,330 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 24,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 36,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Argus cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.55.

PM opened at $82.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

