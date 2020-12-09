Polar Capital LLP Purchases Shares of 2,974 CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,974 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the second quarter worth about $14,643,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 15.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 125.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 63,099 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 104.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 446 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the second quarter worth about $208,000.

In related news, VP Terence M. Berge sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $1,382,344.00. Also, VP Terence M. Berge sold 14,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $1,425,340.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,986 shares of company stock worth $4,244,824 in the last 90 days. 4.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

CONMED stock opened at $101.91 on Wednesday. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $113.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.60.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $237.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.91 million. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

