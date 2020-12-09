Polar Capital LLP Sells 3,816 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Polar Capital LLP lessened its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $43,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $141.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

