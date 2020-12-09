Polar Capital LLP Trims Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Polar Capital LLP cut its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,214 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,628 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

ITUB stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $57.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.0123 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ITUB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

