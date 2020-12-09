Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Powell Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

Powell Industries stock opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.47. The stock has a market cap of $332.19 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.33. Powell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

