Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DTIL. BidaskClub downgraded Precision BioSciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precision BioSciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.35.
Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $7.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $397.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.10. Precision BioSciences has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $23.67.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTIL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,753,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,123,000 after acquiring an additional 601,186 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,423,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,931,000 after acquiring an additional 160,416 shares in the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 960,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after acquiring an additional 19,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 772,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Precision BioSciences Company Profile
Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.
