Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DTIL. BidaskClub downgraded Precision BioSciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precision BioSciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.35.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $7.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $397.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.10. Precision BioSciences has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $23.67.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 105.74% and a negative net margin of 484.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Precision BioSciences will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTIL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,753,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,123,000 after acquiring an additional 601,186 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,423,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,931,000 after acquiring an additional 160,416 shares in the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 960,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after acquiring an additional 19,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 772,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.