Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pretium Resources Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company owns the Snowfield and Brucejack Projects located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada. Its mineral interests consist of gold/copper/silver exploration projects. Pretium Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

PVG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $10.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Pretium Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pretium Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.85.

NYSE PVG opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.90. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.03.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $154.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.32 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pretium Resources will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Pretium Resources by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,102,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,082 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pretium Resources by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,320,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,001,000 after purchasing an additional 320,057 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its position in Pretium Resources by 1,697.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,382,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,140 shares in the last quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. increased its position in Pretium Resources by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 3,042,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

