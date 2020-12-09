Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pretium Resources Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company owns the Snowfield and Brucejack Projects located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada. Its mineral interests consist of gold/copper/silver exploration projects. Pretium Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PVG. TheStreet raised shares of Pretium Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $10.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Pretium Resources to a hold rating and set a $17.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.85.

PVG opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.90. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $154.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.32 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 41.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 142,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,918,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,268 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 21.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 32.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Pretium Resources by 12.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

