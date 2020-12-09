Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL) Shares Gap Up to $0.17

Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.20. Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 1,500 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.35 million and a PE ratio of -0.34.

About Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL)

Prospero Silver Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

