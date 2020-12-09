Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:QH opened at $7.30 on Friday. Quhuo has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39.
Quhuo Company Profile
