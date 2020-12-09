Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:QH opened at $7.30 on Friday. Quhuo has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39.

Quhuo Company Profile

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

