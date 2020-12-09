Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Position Increased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 176.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,926 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Quidel were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Quidel by 15.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,839,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Quidel by 9.6% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Quidel by 239.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 71,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50,742 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Quidel by 176.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 31,899 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Quidel by 130.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,906,000 after purchasing an additional 219,881 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QDEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on Quidel to $279.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Quidel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $195.37 on Wednesday. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.66 and a fifty-two week high of $306.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 54.73 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.06.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.47. Quidel had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Quidel’s revenue for the quarter was up 276.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total value of $2,114,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.83, for a total value of $3,239,071.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,743 shares of company stock worth $6,206,332 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

