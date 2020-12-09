Ryder System (NYSE:R) Sets New 52-Week High at $61.75

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.75 and last traded at $60.79, with a volume of 381526 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.71.

R has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.78.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.96.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.53. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.49) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Ryder System by 3.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 15.1% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 19.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ryder System by 35.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

