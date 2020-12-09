Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,730,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the October 31st total of 22,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days. Approximately 17.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $44,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,359.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 11,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $124,169.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,826.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBH. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 6.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 16,807 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 163.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 25,541 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 40.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 79,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 506.5% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 103,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 86,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 110.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,059,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,276,000 after buying an additional 556,973 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $19.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average of $11.60.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $957.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.54 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 305.73%. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

