Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited researches, develops, produces and sells biopharmaceutical products for the medical treatment of ophthalmia, as well as modernized Chinese medicine and chemical medicine for the treatment of hepatitis. Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SBMFF. Macquarie lowered shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.25.

Shares of SBMFF stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Company Profile

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Chinese Medicines, Investment, and Others. Its principal products include hepatitis medicines, such as Tianqingganmei injections and Tianqingganping enteric capsules; oncology medicines comprising Saiweijian injections, Yinishu tablets, Shoufu tablets, Anxian capsules, and Qianping injections; cardio-cerebral medicines, including Yilunping tablets, Tuotuo tablets, and Kaina tablets; and orthopedic medicines, such as Gaisanchun capsules and Yigu injections.

